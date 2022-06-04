Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2022) - Terry Consultants announces step-by-step personal injury solutions which aim to help make the life of people easier in times of crisis.





Terry Consultants CEO Kristen Terry

The new set of step-by-step personal injury solutions that Terry Consultants released is specifically designed to make the journey to recovery seamless and free of hurdles. The process starts with a digital intake form that includes all the details of the accident to secure legal representation and medical treatment.

Once the client fills in all information and includes accident photos along with a thorough explanation of how the collision happened, the company makes sure to document any bodily injuries clients have sustained because of the accident.

As soon as all accident details are collected, evidence of medical injuries due to the accident is also noted to refer to the medics and obtain fair compensation for the client.

Founded in 2020, the innovative consulting company works directly with victims of accidents and offers concierge services, placing them with expert medical providers and health facilities for injuries. Along with that, it also provides legal representation to ensure they get the settlement they deserve.

Terry Consultants CEO Kristen Terry made the announcement describing company goals. The multi-business owner said, "Terry Consultants' goal is to help people during a tough time which could be life-altering. We make this tough period easier every step of the way and help provide a positive, handsome outcome."

About Terry Consultants

Terry Consultants provides personal injury solutions and works directly with accident victims providing free concierge service and placing clients with medical providers and legal representation. It also provides solutions for Personal Injury Law Firms for their existing clients and provides new client cases. It also gives business to its well-established network of medical providers treating these accident victims.

Terry Consultants is an extension of TerryFit Recovery, which focuses on providing therapeutic services to injuries such as vibration therapy to increase blood flow to stagnant areas of concern, manual and stretch therapy to ease restricted movements, and Normatec Compression.

Contact Info

Website: www.terryconsultants.com

Business Line: 424-272-7079

Email: info@terryconsultants.com

