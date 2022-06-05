Strabag: With two new tunnelling contracts for the Candelaria Norte and El Teniente mines, construction group Strabag is further advancing its successful mining business in Chile. The contracts have a total value of around Euro 283 mn. Through its subsidiary Züblin, the company has spent the last 16 years developing the copper ore mine in the Atacama region, 650 km north of the capital Santiago. During this time, 140 km of tunnels have been built, and a further 40 km are to be constructed in the coming three-year contract period on behalf of client Lundin Mining. The new contract also includes the loading and transport of more than 3 million tonnes of rock.Strabag: weekly performance: 3.92% CA Immo: WiredScore has made the ONE office and hotel tower in Frankfurt am Main the first ...

