iValue Infosolutions named as GitHub Distributor for India and South-East-Asia Region

The partnership will expand GitHub's reach, enable developer collaboration, and secure cloud-ready code with GitHub Enterprise

BENGALURU, India, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iValue InfoSolutions today announced that it has been named as a GitHub Distributor. The partnership will expand the reach of GitHub Enterprise - a development platform with end-to-end security, the latest in automation, and tools to help developer teams do their best work - in India and Southeast Asia.

iValue InfoSolutions, with its rich experience and expertise in the Data, Network &, Application protection & management space, strives to build trusted customer advisor relationships by delivering customized and optimized "Best in Class" solutions & services, to effectively address business and IT challenges.

Using GitHub's Enterprise platform, iValue will enable organisations to increase developer velocity, secure software at every step, automate entire workflows, and redefine collaboration, all in one platform.

"DevSecOps is a key offering from iValue, as today's businesses rely heavily on speed. Our partnership with GitHub is intended to bring the best skills and tools to enable a faster, automated, and secure product lifecycle. For enterprises, a well-architected and planned digital transformation journey will have cybersecurity investments at its core and the iValue team believes this can be achieved with the help of GitHub's Enterprise Platform," says Amarjeet Singh Manchanda, VP - Data Centre and Cloud Business, iValue Infosolutions.

"As we expand the reach of GitHub across India and South-East Asia, it's important that we support this growth with strong partnerships," said Anand Natarajan, Channel Manager, GitHub India."As a GitHub Distributor, iValue will support organisations in the region by offering the tools and resources needed to boost developer velocity, empower teams, secure development and drive business transformation."

About iValue InfoSolutions:

A market leader and technology enabler who assists businesses in managing, optimizing, and protecting their digital assets. iValue is proud to have served for over 6000+ customers across industry verticals through 900+ Partners & direct alliances with 75+ "Best of Breed" Technology OEMs. iValue has a direct presence across 18+ locations covering South-East Asia & Africa continents with Consulting; Solutioning; Vertical & Horizontal focused teams, addressing Technology enablement, Pre-sales, Sales & Post-sales needs of Customer for Private, Public and Hybrid cloud needs. iValue ASEAN operates with HQ in Singapore, with local entities in Cambodia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka apart from Nairobi (Kenya) office for Africa foray.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832851/iValue_InfoSolutions_GitHub.jpg

Contact: Nagesh Belur | nagesh.b@ivalue.co.in