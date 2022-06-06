- (PLX AI) - Mutares portfolio company Nordec Group Corporation is planning an IPO on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and listing on or about June 23, 2022.
- • Mutares aims to raise net proceeds of up to approximately EUR 22 million from this partial exit of Donges, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mutares and the current sold shareholder of Nordec
- • Mutares says after the IPO shareholding of Donges will fall to below 50% with a current valuation of approximately EUR 30 million
- • Nordec and Donges will jointly decide on the execution of the IPO, the final number of offered shares and the allocation of offered shares on or about June 22
