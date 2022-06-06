- (PLX AI) - AstraZeneca shares may rise 5% today after the company reported data for breast-cancer drug Enhertu that experts consider practice-changing, analysts said.
- • Enhertu doubled the median progression free survival to 10 months versus chemotherapy and extending overall survival by around 6.5 months, the study showed
- • The drug showed superior outcomes across HER2 IHC 2+/ISH- and IHC1+ subtypes, and a consistent benefit across all subgroups, including the exploratory subgroup of HR- patients, analysts at SEB said
- • The stock should outperform on the back of the data, Carnegie said
- • AstraZeneca valuation is attractive considering its healthy growth outlook and relatively good earnings visibility for the next 3-5 years: Carnegie
