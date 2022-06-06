Anzeige
Montag, 06.06.2022
Kursrallyetrigger am Pfingstmontag!? Warum hier ein heutiger Einstieg lohnen sollte…
06.06.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 1

6 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 1 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 50,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 378.1803 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 379.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 375.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 3,784,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 242,307,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 1 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
348379.00 08:41:5400059238726TRLO0LSE
1111379.00 08:41:5400059238725TRLO0LSE
300379.00 08:52:0200059238961TRLO0LSE
500379.00 08:52:0200059238960TRLO0LSE
500379.00 08:52:0200059238959TRLO0LSE
1250378.50 08:52:3000059238994TRLO0LSE
143378.50 08:52:3000059238993TRLO0LSE
141378.50 08:52:3000059238992TRLO0LSE
803376.50 09:08:3200059239746TRLO0LSE
658376.50 09:08:3200059239745TRLO0LSE
117379.00 09:59:3900059241457TRLO0LSE
215379.00 09:59:3900059241458TRLO0LSE
2423379.00 09:59:3900059241459TRLO0LSE
1300379.00 10:07:4100059241638TRLO0LSE
268379.00 10:07:4100059241639TRLO0LSE
828379.50 10:13:2100059241746TRLO0LSE
199379.50 10:13:2100059241747TRLO0LSE
348379.50 10:13:2100059241748TRLO0LSE
1485379.00 10:16:3300059241836TRLO0LSE
344378.00 10:50:0200059243014TRLO0LSE
1028378.00 10:50:0200059243015TRLO0LSE
597378.50 11:04:4600059243574TRLO0LSE
973378.50 11:04:4600059243573TRLO0LSE
282378.00 11:10:4800059243878TRLO0LSE
1100378.00 11:10:4800059243877TRLO0LSE
500378.00 11:38:3700059244859TRLO0LSE
273378.00 11:38:3700059244858TRLO0LSE
224378.00 11:59:0400059245483TRLO0LSE
500378.00 11:59:0400059245482TRLO0LSE
1310379.00 12:58:0500059247306TRLO0LSE
1594379.00 13:11:0500059247711TRLO0LSE
1639378.50 13:26:0700059248205TRLO0LSE
1614379.00 13:37:4400059248588TRLO0LSE
400379.00 13:37:4400059248589TRLO0LSE
19378.50 13:49:2500059249024TRLO0LSE
1578378.50 13:49:2500059249023TRLO0LSE
49378.00 14:05:5700059249879TRLO0LSE
1000379.50 14:34:1000059251732TRLO0LSE
1109379.50 14:34:1000059251733TRLO0LSE
391379.50 14:34:1000059251734TRLO0LSE
384379.50 14:34:1000059251735TRLO0LSE
622379.50 14:34:1000059251736TRLO0LSE
400379.50 14:42:5300059252701TRLO0LSE
400379.50 14:43:14 00059252729TRLO0LSE
400379.50 14:44:0800059252807TRLO0LSE
571379.50 14:44:0800059252808TRLO0LSE
543379.50 14:44:0800059252809TRLO0LSE
655379.00 14:47:5700059253304TRLO0LSE
500379.00 14:47:5700059253303TRLO0LSE
500379.00 14:47:5700059253302TRLO0LSE
368379.00 14:47:5700059253301TRLO0LSE
1367379.00 15:00:3700059254614TRLO0LSE
50378.00 15:09:2900059255578TRLO0LSE
500378.00 15:09:2900059255577TRLO0LSE
500378.00 15:09:2900059255576TRLO0LSE
378378.00 15:09:2900059255575TRLO0LSE
52377.00 15:15:5400059256266TRLO0LSE
431377.00 15:22:0300059256895TRLO0LSE
433377.00 15:26:0000059257198TRLO0LSE
418377.00 15:30:1200059257465TRLO0LSE
1533377.00 15:30:1200059257468TRLO0LSE
53377.00 15:30:1200059257467TRLO0LSE
60377.00 15:30:1200059257466TRLO0LSE
2376.50 15:35:1300059258073TRLO0LSE
1482376.50 15:35:1300059258072TRLO0LSE
63376.50 15:35:1300059258071TRLO0LSE
60375.50 15:45:0600059259120TRLO0LSE
400376.00 15:47:1800059259288TRLO0LSE
342376.00 15:47:1800059259287TRLO0LSE
342376.00 15:50:1800059259535TRLO0LSE
400376.00 15:50:1800059259534TRLO0LSE
1222375.50 15:50:3400059259558TRLO0LSE
53375.50 15:50:3400059259557TRLO0LSE
311375.50 15:58:3000059260249TRLO0LSE
532375.50 15:58:3000059260248TRLO0LSE
336375.50 15:58:3000059260247TRLO0LSE
400375.50 15:58:3000059260246TRLO0LSE
163376.50 16:08:3900059261294TRLO0LSE
353376.50 16:08:4100059261295TRLO0LSE
471376.50 16:10:3800059261484TRLO0LSE
54376.50 16:10:3800059261483TRLO0LSE
389377.00 16:12:2800059261677TRLO0LSE
240377.00 16:12:2800059261676TRLO0LSE
455377.00 16:12:2800059261675TRLO0LSE
149377.00 16:12:2800059261674TRLO0LSE
110377.00 16:12:2800059261673TRLO0LSE
174377.00 16:17:2800059262248TRLO0LSE
260377.00 16:17:2800059262247TRLO0LSE
439377.00 16:19:5800059262434TRLO0LSE
59377.00 16:19:5800059262433TRLO0LSE
160376.50 16:22:0100059262656TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
