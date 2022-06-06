Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

6 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 1 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 50,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 378.1803 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 379.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 375.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 3,784,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 242,307,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 1 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 348 379.00 08:41:54 00059238726TRLO0 LSE 1111 379.00 08:41:54 00059238725TRLO0 LSE 300 379.00 08:52:02 00059238961TRLO0 LSE 500 379.00 08:52:02 00059238960TRLO0 LSE 500 379.00 08:52:02 00059238959TRLO0 LSE 1250 378.50 08:52:30 00059238994TRLO0 LSE 143 378.50 08:52:30 00059238993TRLO0 LSE 141 378.50 08:52:30 00059238992TRLO0 LSE 803 376.50 09:08:32 00059239746TRLO0 LSE 658 376.50 09:08:32 00059239745TRLO0 LSE 117 379.00 09:59:39 00059241457TRLO0 LSE 215 379.00 09:59:39 00059241458TRLO0 LSE 2423 379.00 09:59:39 00059241459TRLO0 LSE 1300 379.00 10:07:41 00059241638TRLO0 LSE 268 379.00 10:07:41 00059241639TRLO0 LSE 828 379.50 10:13:21 00059241746TRLO0 LSE 199 379.50 10:13:21 00059241747TRLO0 LSE 348 379.50 10:13:21 00059241748TRLO0 LSE 1485 379.00 10:16:33 00059241836TRLO0 LSE 344 378.00 10:50:02 00059243014TRLO0 LSE 1028 378.00 10:50:02 00059243015TRLO0 LSE 597 378.50 11:04:46 00059243574TRLO0 LSE 973 378.50 11:04:46 00059243573TRLO0 LSE 282 378.00 11:10:48 00059243878TRLO0 LSE 1100 378.00 11:10:48 00059243877TRLO0 LSE 500 378.00 11:38:37 00059244859TRLO0 LSE 273 378.00 11:38:37 00059244858TRLO0 LSE 224 378.00 11:59:04 00059245483TRLO0 LSE 500 378.00 11:59:04 00059245482TRLO0 LSE 1310 379.00 12:58:05 00059247306TRLO0 LSE 1594 379.00 13:11:05 00059247711TRLO0 LSE 1639 378.50 13:26:07 00059248205TRLO0 LSE 1614 379.00 13:37:44 00059248588TRLO0 LSE 400 379.00 13:37:44 00059248589TRLO0 LSE 19 378.50 13:49:25 00059249024TRLO0 LSE 1578 378.50 13:49:25 00059249023TRLO0 LSE 49 378.00 14:05:57 00059249879TRLO0 LSE 1000 379.50 14:34:10 00059251732TRLO0 LSE 1109 379.50 14:34:10 00059251733TRLO0 LSE 391 379.50 14:34:10 00059251734TRLO0 LSE 384 379.50 14:34:10 00059251735TRLO0 LSE 622 379.50 14:34:10 00059251736TRLO0 LSE 400 379.50 14:42:53 00059252701TRLO0 LSE 400 379.50 14:43:14 00059252729TRLO0 LSE 400 379.50 14:44:08 00059252807TRLO0 LSE 571 379.50 14:44:08 00059252808TRLO0 LSE 543 379.50 14:44:08 00059252809TRLO0 LSE 655 379.00 14:47:57 00059253304TRLO0 LSE 500 379.00 14:47:57 00059253303TRLO0 LSE 500 379.00 14:47:57 00059253302TRLO0 LSE 368 379.00 14:47:57 00059253301TRLO0 LSE 1367 379.00 15:00:37 00059254614TRLO0 LSE 50 378.00 15:09:29 00059255578TRLO0 LSE 500 378.00 15:09:29 00059255577TRLO0 LSE 500 378.00 15:09:29 00059255576TRLO0 LSE 378 378.00 15:09:29 00059255575TRLO0 LSE 52 377.00 15:15:54 00059256266TRLO0 LSE 431 377.00 15:22:03 00059256895TRLO0 LSE 433 377.00 15:26:00 00059257198TRLO0 LSE 418 377.00 15:30:12 00059257465TRLO0 LSE 1533 377.00 15:30:12 00059257468TRLO0 LSE 53 377.00 15:30:12 00059257467TRLO0 LSE 60 377.00 15:30:12 00059257466TRLO0 LSE 2 376.50 15:35:13 00059258073TRLO0 LSE 1482 376.50 15:35:13 00059258072TRLO0 LSE 63 376.50 15:35:13 00059258071TRLO0 LSE 60 375.50 15:45:06 00059259120TRLO0 LSE 400 376.00 15:47:18 00059259288TRLO0 LSE 342 376.00 15:47:18 00059259287TRLO0 LSE 342 376.00 15:50:18 00059259535TRLO0 LSE 400 376.00 15:50:18 00059259534TRLO0 LSE 1222 375.50 15:50:34 00059259558TRLO0 LSE 53 375.50 15:50:34 00059259557TRLO0 LSE 311 375.50 15:58:30 00059260249TRLO0 LSE 532 375.50 15:58:30 00059260248TRLO0 LSE 336 375.50 15:58:30 00059260247TRLO0 LSE 400 375.50 15:58:30 00059260246TRLO0 LSE 163 376.50 16:08:39 00059261294TRLO0 LSE 353 376.50 16:08:41 00059261295TRLO0 LSE 471 376.50 16:10:38 00059261484TRLO0 LSE 54 376.50 16:10:38 00059261483TRLO0 LSE 389 377.00 16:12:28 00059261677TRLO0 LSE 240 377.00 16:12:28 00059261676TRLO0 LSE 455 377.00 16:12:28 00059261675TRLO0 LSE 149 377.00 16:12:28 00059261674TRLO0 LSE 110 377.00 16:12:28 00059261673TRLO0 LSE 174 377.00 16:17:28 00059262248TRLO0 LSE 260 377.00 16:17:28 00059262247TRLO0 LSE 439 377.00 16:19:58 00059262434TRLO0 LSE 59 377.00 16:19:58 00059262433TRLO0 LSE 160 376.50 16:22:01 00059262656TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

