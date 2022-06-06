AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI02

ISIN: ZAG000153982

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 June 2022:

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982 Coupon: 6,025% Interest amount due: ZAR 8 068 547,95 Interest period: 11 March 2022 to 12 June 2022 Date convention: Following Business Day Payment date: 13 June 2022

2 June 2022

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)