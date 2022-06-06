Anzeige
Montag, 06.06.2022
Kursrallyetrigger am Pfingstmontag!? Warum hier ein heutiger Einstieg lohnen sollte…
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
06.06.22
08:04 Uhr
5,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
06.06.2022 | 08:04
AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

PR Newswire

London, June 5

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI02

ISIN: ZAG000153982

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 June 2022:

Bond code:AECI02
ISIN:ZAG000153982
Coupon:6,025%
Interest amount due:ZAR 8 068 547,95
Interest period:11 March 2022 to 12 June 2022
Date convention:Following Business Day
Payment date:13 June 2022

2 June 2022

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2022 PR Newswire
