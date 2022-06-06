AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification
PR Newswire
London, June 5
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI02
ISIN: ZAG000153982
(AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 June 2022:
|Bond code:
|AECI02
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153982
|Coupon:
|6,025%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 8 068 547,95
|Interest period:
|11 March 2022 to 12 June 2022
|Date convention:
|Following Business Day
|Payment date:
|13 June 2022
2 June 2022
Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
