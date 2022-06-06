AIM and Media Release

6 June 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Kwale Operations impacted by local rainstorms

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that mining at the Company's Kwale Operations has been impacted by recent abnormal rainstorms in Kwale County, Kenya. This series of rainstorms over recent days resulted in flash flooding that overwhelmed the dewatering systems for the three operating hydraulic mining units (HMUs). Recovery work is underway, with one of three HMUs back in operation and delivering approximately 45% of normal mining volumes. The remaining two HMUs are currently not operating as they continue to be dewatered and replacement of the pump motors progresses.

While the timing for returning to full mining volumes is uncertain, it is not currently expected that the Company's production guidance for financial year 2022 will need to be revised1.

A further update will be provided once the timing for returning to full mining volumes becomes clear.

[Note (1): Refer to Base Resources' announcement on 19 October 2021 "Quarterly Activities Report - September 2021" for the Company's FY2022 production guidance.]

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

