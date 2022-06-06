Indian energy developer ReNew has agreed to acquire more than 500 MW of operational wind and solar assets. It has also signed a 200 MW power purchase agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd.From pv magazine India Nasdaq-listed ReNew Power has expanded its gross renewables project portfolio to 12.8 GW with a pair of new deals, following the addition of 2 GW of projects in April. The company has signed agreements to acquire an operating wind and solar portfolio of 527.9 MW. It includes 471.65 MW of wind and 56.25 MW of solar. It has also signed a power purchase agreement ...

