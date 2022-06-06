With architects and construction companies across the world showing an increasing interest in building-integrated PV, one Australian company has outlined plans to clad an eight-storey building being constructed in West Melbourne with a "solar skin" that will generate almost all of the building's base power.From pv magazine Australia The AUD 40 million ($28.7 million) office tower, being constructed on a 1,043 square meter site at 550-558 Spencer Street in the Victoria capital of Melbourne will be fitted with a building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) skin comprising almost 2,000 thin-film solar ...

