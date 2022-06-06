Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
06.06.2022 | 08:05
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 23/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-06-06 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24.05.2022 -   TextMagic MAGIC          Annual General    TLN  
 07.06.2022                      Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.06.2022 -   Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
 31.08.2022                      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
06.06.2022 -   Enefit Green EGR1T         Sales figures    TLN  
 10.06.2022                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.06.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T         Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.06.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCA21226A LTGNA21226A      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
06.06.2022 -   Cleveron Mobility CLEV       Public offering   TLN  
 17.06.2022                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.06.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.06.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Annual General    TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT      Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.06.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Investors event   TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.06.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.06.2022 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs  Annual General    RIG  
          LJM1R               Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.06.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.06.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T         Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.06.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.06.2022                   Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.06.2022 Latvenergo ELEK019022A       Maturity date    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.06.2022 Latvenergo ELEK019022A       Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.06.2022 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB047526FA    Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.06.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T          Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.06.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.06.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Extraordinary    RIG  
                           General Meeting      



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
