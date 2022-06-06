Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 23/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-06-06 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2022 - TextMagic MAGIC Annual General TLN 07.06.2022 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2022 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 10.06.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCA21226A LTGNA21226A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2022 - Cleveron Mobility CLEV Public offering TLN 17.06.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Annual General TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2022 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Annual General RIG LJM1R Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.06.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.06.2022 Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2022 Latvenergo ELEK019022A Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2022 Latvenergo ELEK019022A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2022 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB047526FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.