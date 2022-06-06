Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kursrallyetrigger am Pfingstmontag!? Warum hier ein heutiger Einstieg lohnen sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJNS ISIN: CA6871961059 Ticker-Symbol: UR2 
Frankfurt
06.06.22
08:00 Uhr
0,098 Euro
-0,008
-7,14 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0990,13118:27
ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2022 | 08:08
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Shareholder/Investor Meeting and Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI),the South American focused minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Columbia, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, is pleased to announce it will be hosting a Shareholder/Investor meeting and presentation, followed by a Q&A session, at 6.00pm on 28 June 2022 at 1 America Square Conference Centre, 17 Crosswall Street, London EC3N 2LB.

Louis Castro, Executive Chairman and Brad George, CEO, welcome the opportunity to host the meeting and are looking forward to meeting existing and prospective investors.

Pre-registration is required for attendance to the meeting. To confirm attendance please email orosur@flagstaffcomms.com.

No new material information will be released at the meeting.

For further information visit www.orosur.ca, follow on twitter @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Executive Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker
James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703940/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-ShareholderInvestor-Meeting-and-Presentation

OROSUR MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.