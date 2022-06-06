Anzeige
06.06.2022
UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund has redeemed EUR 5 million bonds and raised investment of another EUR 3 million

On June 3, 2022, Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I, the real estate fund
managed by the SBA Group company Capitalica Asset Management, redeemed its
first bond issue. Almost EUR 5 million 3-year bonds with a 5% fixed annual
interest rate were distributed on June 3, 2019. The nominal value of the bonds
and accrued interest have been paid to the investors. 

Funds received for the bonds 3 years ago were invested into an office complex
Verde in Riga consisting of two Class A office buildings. The first building of
the complex will open doors to its tenants this summer. 68 percent of the
office space has already been leased. 

 "The Year 2019 was a suitable time for additional fundraising. Then in
predominance of low-interest rates, we have offered a high-quality real estate
project for the investors seeking higher return gain. A public listing on the
stock exchange and distribution of information led to the success of the bond
issue. The great demand has influenced earlier fundraising. The profitable
operation of the Fund and effective management of the developed project allowed
to cover a part of the first bond issue from own funds" - says Andrius Barštys,
CEO at Capitalica Asset Management. 

For refunding of the remaining part of the 2019-year redeemable bonds, the
company fundraised additional EUR 3 million investments on the same day of June
3, 2022, by issuing a new 2-year duration bond issue. The securities of
Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I have been acquired by private and
institutional investors who will be paid 5% of annual interest. 

Newly issued bonds were distributed by Šiauliu bankas and will be listed on
Nasdaq Vilnius Alternative market First North. Sorainen law firm is a certified
advisor in the public offering and listing process on the First North market. 

For more information:

Andrius Barštys

CEO of Capitalica Asset Management

Andrius.Barstys@capitalica.lt

+370 612 30260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
