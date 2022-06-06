UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund has redeemed EUR 5 million bonds and raised investment of another EUR 3 million

On June 3, 2022, Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I, the real estate fund managed by the SBA Group company Capitalica Asset Management, redeemed its first bond issue. Almost EUR 5 million 3-year bonds with a 5% fixed annual interest rate were distributed on June 3, 2019. The nominal value of the bonds and accrued interest have been paid to the investors. Funds received for the bonds 3 years ago were invested into an office complex Verde in Riga consisting of two Class A office buildings. The first building of the complex will open doors to its tenants this summer. 68 percent of the office space has already been leased. "The Year 2019 was a suitable time for additional fundraising. Then in predominance of low-interest rates, we have offered a high-quality real estate project for the investors seeking higher return gain. A public listing on the stock exchange and distribution of information led to the success of the bond issue. The great demand has influenced earlier fundraising. The profitable operation of the Fund and effective management of the developed project allowed to cover a part of the first bond issue from own funds" - says Andrius Barštys, CEO at Capitalica Asset Management. For refunding of the remaining part of the 2019-year redeemable bonds, the company fundraised additional EUR 3 million investments on the same day of June 3, 2022, by issuing a new 2-year duration bond issue. The securities of Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I have been acquired by private and institutional investors who will be paid 5% of annual interest. Newly issued bonds were distributed by Šiauliu bankas and will be listed on Nasdaq Vilnius Alternative market First North. Sorainen law firm is a certified advisor in the public offering and listing process on the First North market. For more information: Andrius Barštys CEO of Capitalica Asset Management Andrius.Barstys@capitalica.lt +370 612 30260