

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) on Monday said, its Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, Priorix for individuals 12 months of age and older has been approved by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Priorix is approved to administer as a first dose, followed by a second dose, or as a second dose to people who received another MMR-containing vaccine.



Measles, mumps and rubella are highly contagious viral diseases.



The safety of Priorix was evaluated in six studies with 12,151 participants, who received at least one dose of the vaccine. The most commonly reported adverse reactions were pain, redness, swelling, loss of appetite, irritability, drowsiness and fever.



The vaccine is scheduled to be on the agenda for the June CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting for consideration of formal inclusion into the vaccine schedule and recommendations, GSK added.



Priorix is currently licenced in more than 100 countries worldwide, including all European countries, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, GSK said.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GSK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de