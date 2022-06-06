Tinexta's proposal sale of its Credit Information & Management (CIM) division is significant from a financial and strategic perspective. With respect to the former, the remaining group should demonstrate higher aggregate pro forma revenue and profit growth and it will have significantly improved financial fire power to pursue further M&A in the higher-growth business units. Strategically, it removes a business that has low exposure to the thematic growth driver of a digitising economy, limited overlap and potential for cross-selling with the other divisions, and above-average (versus the rest of the group) GDP sensitivity. Our forecasts are unchanged ahead of the expected completion in H222.

