- (PLX AI) - Ferrovial (Airports division) and Carlyle have agreed the acquisition by the former of 96% of the company through which Carlyle holds a 51% stake in the concessionaire appointed to design, build and operate the new Terminal 1 at JFK Airport.
- • The license is until year 2060 for the new Terminal 1 at JFK International Airport in New York (which includes former Terminals 1, 2 and 3)
- • The completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent
- • Ferrovial says its investment would amount to 1.14 billion US dollars
