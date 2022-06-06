DJ Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 131.26
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55956
CODE: COUK LN
ISIN: LU1407891602
