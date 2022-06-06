MIDATECH PHARMA

In a positive development, Midatech has announced the US FDA has granted fast-track designation for its lead clinical asset, MTX110 in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). This should allow to company to apply for a fast-track approval and a potentially faster market entry, provided supportive Phase II data are obtained. MTX110 is expected to start a Phase I study in (rGBM) in mid-2022 with early progression-free survival data expected by Q422. The stock closed up 24.4% following the announcement.

