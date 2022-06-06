SECO and Exein: a partnership to raise customer solutions' security levels

SECO and Exein recently announced a partnership to integrate Exein's cybersecurity software into SECO products. During the Embedded World, visitors will find out more about their collaboration.

AREZZO, Italy and ROME, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Embedded World Exhibition & Conference 2022, SECO and Exein will present their strategic partnership to offer an innovative security ecosystem for the Internet of Things.

Starting June 21st, both companies will be in Nuremberg at one of the world's top trade shows for embedded systems and distributed intelligence.

At the Embedded World, visitors can find global pioneer for IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions SECO at booth 1-320; and Exein, a leading firm for embedded security with headquarters in Rome and San Francisco, at booth 4-438.

Exein has developed an open-source, innovative solution for detecting and neutralizing cyber risks for IoT devices, from the design stage all the way through deployment and management.

Its technology protects on-field devices from cyber dangers without interfering with their operational status.

Thanks to this collaboration, Exein solutions will be integrated into SECO's products, to strengthen the security of both software and hardware components.

As a result, SECO's edge-to-AI service will offer to its clients enhanced security, safety, and protection.

Starting September 2022, SECO will offer its products with Exein technology integrated, providing clients with a secure-by-design SaaS solution that modulates their investments in the security sector.

"Adding value to the products of our customers is always at the core of our strategy, especially when it comes to increasing the level of protection of their data. By combining our hardware and software products with the solutions developed by Exein, we can offer our customers a secure-by-design solution, allowing them to design personalized and high value-added offers to their own final users", said Massimo Mauri, CEO of SECO.

Gianni Cuozzo, CEO at Exein echoed

"With this partnership, Exein's solutions are natively integrated in every SECO hardware and software product, creating the most advanced and secure IoT offerings on the market.

Exein's technical excellence enables SECO's clients to create secure products for their own end users. This collaboration reflects SECO's desire to provide secure-by-design solutions in a very challenging and volatile context."

SECO

SECO (IOT.MI) develops and manufactures cutting-edge technological solutions, from miniaturized computers to fully customized integrated systems combining hardware and software. SECO also offers Clea, a proprietary end-to-end IoT-AI analytics software suite, made available on a SaaS basis, that allows clients to gather insightful data from their on-field devices in real time. SECO employs almost 800 people worldwide and operates through 5 production plants, 9 R&D hubs and sales offices in 9 countries. SECO serves more than 300 blue-chip customers which are leaders in their respective fields, including Medical, Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Fitness, Vending and many other sectors. SECO R&D capabilities are further enhanced by long-lasting strategic partnerships with tech giants and collaborations with universities, research centers, and innovative start-ups. Corporate social responsibility is part of the strategy of SECO, that undertakes several actions to reduce its environmental footprint and increase its impact on its people and local communities.

For more information: http://www.seco.com/

Exein

Exein operates in the cybersecurity sector, with the goal of developing the first ecosystem for the embedded security. Operating between the Rome and San Francisco offices, the Exein team is made by engineers and researchers specialized in security, embedded systems development and machine learning. Exein developed Pulsar, the first Extended Detection and Response (XDR) system, specifically designed to ensure performance and security of the IoT devices. Exein also developed Cosmo, a SaaS solution allowing to autonomously evaluate the cybersecurity posture of IoT devices, directly on the field and without the access to the source code. Every day the solutions developed by Exein make more than 600.000 devices secure and are adopted by more than 20.000 developers worldwide. Exein is supported in its growth by a group of institutional investors including United Ventures, eCapital and Future Industry Ventures.

For more information: https://www.exein.io/

