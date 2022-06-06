While many solar manufacturers are as yet undecided about which PV cell technology they will choose for their next, high efficiency expansions, for Singapore-based REC, the future is HJT. pv magazine spoke to Cemil Seber, the managing director at REC Solar EMEA GmbH at the Intersolar Europe 2022 trade show, to dig deeper into these manufacturing plans.pv magazine: REC just introduced your newest module, the REC Alpha Pure-R. Its predecessor, the Alpha Pure, picked up the Intersolar Award this year in Munich. I understand that the fact that you were able to eliminate lead was a major reason the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...