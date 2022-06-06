Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SRV YHTIÖT OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 06, 2022 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 203034) SRV YHTIÖT OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of SRV Yhtiöt Oyj will be traded as of June 07, 2022. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: SRV1VU0122 ISIN code: FI4000523600 Orderbook id: 259081 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: June 07, 2022 - June 21, 2022 Trading starts: June 07, 2022 Last trading day: June 14, 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260