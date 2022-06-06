Anzeige
Montag, 06.06.2022
Kursrallyetrigger am Pfingstmontag!? Warum hier ein heutiger Einstieg lohnen sollte…
WKN: A0MSY7 ISIN: FI0009015309 Ticker-Symbol: B7J 
Frankfurt
06.06.22
08:09 Uhr
0,185 Euro
-0,018
-9,06 %
GlobeNewswire
06.06.2022 | 10:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SRV YHTIÖT OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 06, 2022 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 203034)



SRV YHTIÖT OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE



The subscription rights of the share issue of SRV Yhtiöt Oyj will be traded as
of June 07, 2022. 



Identifiers of the subscription rights:

Trading code: SRV1VU0122

ISIN code: FI4000523600

Orderbook id: 259081

Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights

Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table

Subscription period: June 07, 2022 - June 21, 2022

Trading starts: June 07, 2022

Last trading day: June 14, 2022



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
