COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - DBR EUR 4bn increase

Post Stabilisation Notice

June 06, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Federal Republic of Germany

EUR 4,000,000,000 increase of the outstanding

EUR 6,000,000,000 0.00% Green Bonds due 15 August 2050

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Federal Republic of Germany Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: DE0001030724 Aggregate nominal amount: € 4,000,000,000 Description: Increase of 0.00% Green Bonds due 15 August 2050 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Barclays Bank Ireland PLC

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

HSBC Bank Continental Europe

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

Nomura Financial Products Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.