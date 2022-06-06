COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - DBR EUR 4bn increase
London, June 6
Post Stabilisation Notice
June 06, 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Federal Republic of Germany
EUR 4,000,000,000 increase of the outstanding
EUR 6,000,000,000 0.00% Green Bonds due 15 August 2050
Standalone documentation.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Federal Republic of Germany
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|DE0001030724
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 4,000,000,000
|Description:
|Increase of 0.00% Green Bonds due 15 August 2050
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank Ireland PLC
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
HSBC Bank Continental Europe
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Nomura Financial Products Europe
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.