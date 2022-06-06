COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Heraeus EUR500mil 2.625% 2027
PR Newswire
London, June 6
Post Stabilisation Notice
June 06, 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Heraeus Finance GmbH
EUR 500,000,000 2.625% Notes due 09 June 2027
Standalone documentation.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Heraeus Finance GmbH
|Guarantor (if any):
|Heraeus Holding GmbH
|ISIN:
|DE000A30VGD9
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 500,000,000
|Description:
|2.625% Notes due 09 June 2027
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank AG
ING Bank NV
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.