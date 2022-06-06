

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's trade swung to deficit in April as exports weakened amid rising imports, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The trade balance logged a deficit of CZK 28.45 billion in April versus a surplus of CZK 19.59 billion in the same month a year ago. Economists had expected a deficit of CZK 15.0 billion.



In March, the trade balance showed a deficit of CZK 12.07 billion.



Exports decreased 1.3 percent annually in April, while imports gained 13.3 percent from the last year.



The trade surplus with EU Member States fell by CZK 8.3 billion from a year ago. Meanwhile, the trade deficit with non-EU countries increased by CZK 39.7 billion.



On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted exports increased 1.3 percent in April and imports gained 5.3 percent.



'The trade balance, year-on-year lower by CZK 48 billion, was particularly affected by higher prices of oil and by higher prices of natural gas, which was stockpiled considerably more than before,' Stanislav Konvicka, head of the trade balance unit, said.







