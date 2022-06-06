Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kursrallyetrigger am Pfingstmontag!? Warum hier ein heutiger Einstieg lohnen sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.06.2022 | 11:34
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SingJohn group launches unique entertainment portal 'Tipsnnews'

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based company SingJohn has announced the launch of Tipsnnews, a new entertainment news portal that offers a mix of news, reviews, and other entertainment content.

SingJohn, with over 300+ employees now have ventured into the news industry. The newly launched portal will cover entertainment topics primarily. SingJohn group is a leading digital marketing solutions providing company based in India, US and Canada for over 10 years now.

Tipsnnews will be available on mobile devices and desktop browsers for users across the globe.

While talking about project, Raju Singh Rathore, founder of SingJohn Group, said, "We are happy to announce the launch of our first entertainment news portal, Tipsnnews.com. Our vision is to provide accurate information with the latest updates from the industry. Our topics include movie reviews, celebrity news, music news, and celebrity biographies. We will continue to add new topics as we progress."

"Our prior experience in content writing has helped us to launch this news portal. We have also lined up the launch of a few more portals, based on user interest. Further information will be released soon." he concluded.

SingJohn group also offers content writing services and range of topics includes Legal, Health & Beauty, E-Commerce, Real Estate, B2B, Fashion & Apparel, Technical and more.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.