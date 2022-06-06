Anzeige
Montag, 06.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kursrallyetrigger am Pfingstmontag!? Warum hier ein heutiger Einstieg lohnen sollte…
06.06.2022
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results

London, June 6

Ashtead Group plc

6thJune 2022

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q4 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its fourth quarter results for the period ended 30thApril 2022 will be announced on 14thJune 2022.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 9:30am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151

