Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kursrallyetrigger am Pfingstmontag!? Warum hier ein heutiger Einstieg lohnen sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.06.2022 | 11:46
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 6

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1.Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
a)NameDr Alasdair Nairn
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusDirector
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEP Global Opportunities Trust plc
b)LEI2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary shares of 1 pence each




GB0033862573
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.8425300,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A

e)Date of the transaction31 May 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

6 June 2022

Enquiries:

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.