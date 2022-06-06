The new prototype uses a triple-junction compound design, which sandwiches the solar cell between layers of film. The module is expected to be used in a variety of vehicles, an application that demands high efficiency and lightweight construction. Its conversion efficiency bests that of a similar Sharp module developed in 2016, which notched an efficiency of 31.17%, at the time a world record.Sharp Corporation has achieved a conversion efficiency of 32.65% in a lightweight, flexible, practically sized solar module developed as part of the "Research and Development of Solar Cells for Use in Vehicles" ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...