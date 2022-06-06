Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from a compilation of historical exploration work conducted within the Dalvenie Zone target area, located on the Company's 100% owned 689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project within the prolific Golden Triangle region of northern BC. Compilation work to date has identified the locations of 29 historical rock grab samples within the Dalvenie Zone spanning a strike-length of 1,350 metres (m). A total of 9 historical rock grab samples yielded assays >1 % copper (Cu) with 7 samples containing >1 gram per tonne (g/t) gold (Au). The highest-grade historical rock grab sample yielded an assay of 8.86 % Cu, 6.45 g/t Au, and 62.4 g/t silver (Ag) (Figure 1). The Dalvenie Zone is ideally situated to nearby infrastructure with access to Highway 37 via a ~2 km gravel road, leading to the town and regional airport at Dease Lake 30 kilometres (km) to the northwest.

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented, "We are very excited by the initial compilation results that outline a substantial strike-length to robust copper-gold-silver mineralization within the Dalvenie Zone, which is road-accessible and adjacent to Highway 37. Torr continues to compile and digitize a large amount of historical work conducted within the Dalvenie Zone since 1968 that includes trenching, soil sampling, and a shallow 627 m drill program. As the first to compile and digitize this work we look forward to further defining the potential significance of the Dalvenie Zone with further systematic exploration work in 2022, including a planned soil and rock sampling program and induced polarization survey to aid in delineating future targeting."

Multiple Mineralizing Styles in the Dalvenie Zone

Historical sampling at Dalvenie primarily targeted two known styles of polymetallic Cu-Au-Ag-zinc (Zn) mineralization. One style of mineralization is hosted within a polymictic breccia along the contact between the Late Triassic Gnat Lake Ultramafite, an Alaskan-type ultramafic intrusion, and the surrounding volcanic sequences of the Late Triassic Stuhini Group. The second style of mineralization exhibits similar geological characteristics to the Company's Gnat Pass copper-porphyry deposit ~8 km to the north; with mineralization occurring in sub-parallel north-trending vein systems that follow monzonitic intrusive contacts and north-trending shear conduits that cross-cut the Late Triassic Stuhini Group.

The variety of intrusive phases in the Dalvenie Zone suggests the presence of a long-lived fertile polyphase intrusion complex with copper-gold-silver mineralization potentially being both structurally-controlled, as well as preferentially precipitating along intrusive and volcanic contacts hosted by the Late Triassic Stuhini Group. These geological characteristics are consistent with the Company's interpretation that the Dalvenie Zone is a potential upper-level exposure of an epithermal-vein system genetically linked to a nearby porphyry.

Figure 1. Dalvenie Zone exploration target showcasing select historical rock grab samples and interpreted mapping of Late Triassic to Middle Jurassic intrusions.





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/126563_78a79d34641cba06_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration and resource potential of the ~689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 37 with the project being favourably located 16 km south of the regional airport in Dease Lake. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website or current geological Technical Report (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

