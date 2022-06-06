

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Board stated that its search continues to be on track to identify a successor ceo in the coming months. The Board has agreed with Schultz that he will remain as interim ceo through the first quarter of 2023. Driving toward an announcement this Fall, the handoff will take place in the first calendar quarter of 2023. Thereafter, Schultz will remain on the Board.



The Board noted that this timeline provides the company the ideal runway for a seamless transition and continuity of leadership through the 2022 holiday season.







