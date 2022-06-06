No-stop automatic toll payments for road users

On June 6th, the Kapsch TrafficCom manufacturing facility in Mississauga, Ontario celebrated its 100 millionth transponder unit rolling off production lines.

The RFID transponders enable automatic toll payments without requiring a stop at a toll plaza, reducing emissions and travel times for users. Used for automatic toll payments as part of programs like EZ-Pass and on the 407 highway in Ontario, the transponder units are an important piece of the offering of global traffic technology provider Kapsch TrafficCom.

"Each transponder enables easier toll payments without the need to stop at a plaza, meaning that the 100 million units have saved drivers millions and millions of hours," comments Dan Toohey, SVP of Sales, Manufacturing and Business Development at Kapsch TrafficCom. "I am very proud that our components facilitate travel for millions of road users each and every day and equally proud of our stellar safety record and quality standards. I am most proud however of our incredible employees, many of whom have been with us for more than 30 years. This is truly an achievement for all of the colleagues, the plant and the community of which we have been a part since day one," Dan Toohey continues.

Georg Kapsch, CEO of Kapsch TrafficCom, adds: "As a family business, community is a key element of the Kapsch TrafficCom culture. This milestone is a symbol of the partnership with all our employees here in Mississauga and the city of Mississauga and its citizens, a partnership that will hopefully last for years to come

Founded in 1978, the facility was first established under then-ownership of Ferranti-Packard, the plant produced electronics displays. The display production continued under ownership of Mark IV, which purchased the business in 1990, until in 2010 Kapsch TrafficCom acquired Mark VI IVHS and re-tooled the factory to produce various equipment necessary for modern traffic management.

