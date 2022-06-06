DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Director Declaration

BP p.l.c. announces that Karen Richardson, non-executive director of BP p.l.c., retired as a director of the US-quoted company Exponent, Inc effective June 2, 2022, having not sought re-election by shareholders at its annual stockholders' meeting.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.

