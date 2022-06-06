- (PLX AI) - Becton Dickinson to acquire Parata Systems, a provider of pharmacy automation solutions, for $1.525 billion.
- • Parata provides BD access to a new $600 million pharmacy automation market segment that is expected to grow approximately 10% annually to $1.5 billion in the U.S. alone over 10 years, BD said
- • Together with BD, the company expects Parata's solutions to outpace market growth through BD's commercial footprint, global scale and innovation capabilities
