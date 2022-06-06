Evoke and Ashfield Health join forces to form new agile global platform

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evoke announces the integration of Ashfield Health marketing and communications agencies to form a new global healthcare brand, experience, and communications platform, purpose-built to make health more human.

The combination of two leading global healthcare organizations in one agile platform - under the Evoke name - creates one of the industry's deepest and most dynamic marketing and communications offerings. Evoke now has 1,400+ people across global practice area teams and 12 specialty agencies united and defined by the common purpose to make health more human and unlock the full potential of its people, brands, organizations and the communities they serve.

"Our market is evolving rapidly, requiring healthcare brands and organizations to be fluid, constantly transforming, and embracing of new technology into their marketing and communications to reach and engage their audiences in the most compelling way. This was the perfect opportunity to create a genuinely different proposition to anything else in the industry - one that thrives in this type of change, giving our clients the ability and confidence to relentlessly focus on building empathetic experiences for patients that build enduring value," said Reid Connolly, CEO and Founder of Evoke.

Evoke's offering is centered around global practice areas in Creative, Communications, Policy & Access, Experience, Data Science, Media, MarTech and Delivery, and will bring the best talent from across the Evoke platform together to solve the most complex of client challenges.

Evoke will now become one of the largest global healthcare marketing and communications organizations and is led by an Executive Committee comprised of:

Reid Connolly , CEO and Founder of Evoke

, CEO and Founder of Evoke Former Ashfield Health Global President, Amar Urhekar , who takes the new role of Global President overseeing marketing and advertising specialty agencies

, who takes the new role of Global President overseeing marketing and advertising specialty agencies Former Evoke Kyne CEO, David Kyne , who takes the new role of Global President overseeing communications and PR specialty agencies

, who takes the new role of Global President overseeing communications and PR specialty agencies Heather Torak , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Eric Daly , Chief Growth Officer

The Executive Committee is supported by an Executive Leadership Team consisting of specialty agency heads and function leads.

"Evoke is a more agile and adaptive client partner, able to bring talent and technology together at scale for refreshingly seamless partnerships at the therapy area or enterprise level, and also offer the deepest sector expertise through our incredible specialty agencies. We make this possible through our amazing people and leaders who share a powerful and singular focus on making health more human - this unites our diverse cultures and inspires us to work harder, better and more human, together," comments Amar Urhekar, Global President.

The integration of Ashfield Health marketing and communications specialty agencies into the Evoke platform has been under way since October 2021. The launch follows the acquisition of UDG Healthcare (Ashfield Health's parent company) in August 2021 by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (which acquired Evoke's parent company, Huntsworth in 2020).

"Our structure celebrates the diversity and uniqueness of the individual agency cultures that exist within our business, while also providing the benefits that only a platform with our scale, diversity and global reach can. We are committed to supporting and challenging our teams, opening up new and unexpected career journeys on a global level, and helping our people grow quickly in a more inclusive, progressive and personalized way," said David Kyne, Global President.

Evoke is also unveiling a new refreshed branding that reflects key brand hallmarks from both businesses and represents the key role of innovation and empathy in making health more human. The new visual identity and Evoke naming convention is shared by all specialty agencies supporting the united platform structure. Evoke specialty agencies now include:

Evoke Canale - a PR, integrated communications and investor relations agency for emerging and breakthrough businesses, mainly in the biotech space

Evoke Create - a creative delivery agency providing performance-based execution of strategic plans for health and life science brands

Evoke Galliard - a communications agency specializing in scientific storytelling with creativity

Evoke Incisive Health - healthcare policy and communications consultancy focused on UK and European markets

Evoke MicroMass - a creative agency with a deep understanding of behavioral science and patient engagement

Evoke Mind+Matter - a global data-driven marketing agency creating engaging experiences for health and life science brands

Evoke Kyne - global PR and communications agency working with biopharma, foundations and non-profits, and government organizations

Evoke Navience - a market access agency helping clients accelerate brand growth from strategy through execution

Evoke New York , Philadelphia , San Francisco , and London - a global health and wellness marketing and brand communications agency

Visit www.evokegroup.com to find out more - new website is live on June 6th 2022.

About Evoke

Evoke is a leading global brand, experience, and communications platform, purpose-built to make health more human. Organized by global practice areas and specialty agencies, Evoke uses data-driven insights, creativity, and applied innovation to solve the most complex of challenges in today's healthcare market. Evoke is a platform for our people, our clients, and the communities we serve to unlock their full potential.

Evoke is part of Huntsworth (www.huntsworth.com), an international healthcare and communications group. Huntsworth's principal areas of focus are marketing, medical, and immersive communication services for healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-sized pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice acquired Huntsworth plc on May 1, 2020.

