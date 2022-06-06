Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Hammitt, Inc., an emerging leader in the prestige handbag market, announced they are sponsoring and presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 8th at 9:30 am at the Four Seasons Westlake Village, California. Chairman Tony Drockton, and Andrew Forbes, the CEO of Hammitt, will be leading the presentation.

As a sponsor, Hammitt has also become the Official Accessory of the LD Micro Invitational.

Hammitt was founded in 2008 and jump-started by now-Chairman Tony Drockton, who recruited Andrew Forbes in January 2018 to serve as CEO; Andrew served as CFO at Vidal Sassoon, COO of Jimmy Choo USA, and CEO of Kardashian Brands and Taryn Rose. Since 2018, the compound annual growth rate of more than 40%.

Hammitt's designs mark the future of American luxury handbags with a hybrid formula that celebrates both fashion and functionality. The brand also offers a lifetime promise of complimentary repairs, thereby bolstering the brand's commitments to longevity and sustainability.

Online, Hammitt's direct-to-consumer sales channel continues to scale year over year. The brand's credibility is due to over 800 formidable wholesale partners, from family-operated retail giants like Dillard's and Von Maur to luxury resorts including The Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton Hotels, and Montage Hotels & Resorts.

In addition to their boundary-defying retail presence, Hammitt is on a mission to democratize fundraising, through a Regulation A+ crowdfunding campaign. Thanks to this fundraising stream, Hammitt is poised to continue its skyrocketing digital and brick and mortar growth. Over 70% of the brand's investors to date are female, making Hammitt a leading choice among an often untapped - but incredibly powerful - nancially minded community.

About Hammitt

Hammitt designs to surprise and delight with every innovation, staying one step ahead of their customers' wildest wish lists. Whether it's an accessible cell phone pocket, laptop sleeve, six-way reversibility, or straps that adjust for every height, there are nuggets of functionality in every Hammitt silhouette. Further, every zipper and piece of hardware is covered with a lifetime promise of complimentary repairs, so the Hammitt woman can plan to pass her favorite styles down for generations to come.

Website Instagram Facebook Twitter Investment Information

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments and private meetings.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most signicant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in nding the next generation of great companies.

Nikki van den Eikhof

nikki@hammitt.com | 310.874.1703

www.hammitt.com | Follow us @hammittla

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126537