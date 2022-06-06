Next-generation SYNTAX kits, now supporting the synthesis of probes labeled with fluorophores, quenchers, or biotin, provide the fastest solution for custom q/dPCR assays, enabling for the first time same-day results, at the best value in the market.

Beyond PCR, these new kits accelerate many genomic workflows, including NGS, ISH and FISH assays.

Today at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) Conference, DNA Script, a world leader in Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) for DNA on demand, announced the launch of the industry's first solution to enable same-day turnaround for custom q/dPCR assays with a new generation of kits for the SYNTAX System to print both primers and probes in hours. This announcement comes two days ahead of their AGBT presentation on Wed, June 8, at 2:55pm EDT, where their founders will review recent data showcasing the new applications enabled for the SYNTAX System.

For the first time since the introduction of PCR in 1984, labs will be able to design and print q/dPCR assays, directly on their benchtops, in as little as 8 hours. The combination of increased performance, just 15 minutes of set up, rapid synthesis turnaround and complete workflow control provides labs the best value for custom modified oligos. The new kits are designed to accelerate assay development workflows in genomics, in particular for q/dPCR, NGS, ISH and FISH.

"We see this product launch as a game-changer, enabling SYNTAX customers to be done with their assays before others have even started. More than ever before, science and innovation are in a race for results, whether it is an upcoming scientific publication, a new diagnostic test or even a vaccine. Researchers need to get there faster, and we will help them to get there first," said DNA Script CEO and co-founder Thomas Ybert, Ph.D. "With an in-house, benchtop SYNTAX System and these new kits, we are enabling our customers to replace a complex synthesis workflow with a single instrument that takes the iterative assay development process from months down to days."

This latest generation of kits launches several new capabilities on the SYNTAX Platform:

Print oligos up to 80 nt in length

Synthesize hydrolysis probes and primers in the same run, in as little as 8 hours

Print oligos at a higher yield and concentration (=7 µM and =600 pmol)

Label probes with fluorophores, quenchers and biotin

DNA Script's SYNTAX Platform offers researchers dramatic time savings, printing primers and probes in 8 12 hours, as well as the best value per assay compared to leading third-party oligo service solutions in the marketplace. Early adopters of the SYNTAX platform have already leveraged on-demand synthesis to eliminate bottlenecks in the development of assays for biothreat detection, assays for rapid-response to viral outbreaks, and novel vaccines and therapies.

"The SYNTAX System is a game changer for preclinical CRO labs like ours. For the biomarker identification and gene expression profiling we do, we spend thousands of dollars a month on primers and probes and end up waiting for them to be synthesized and shipped. Having SYNTAX on site cuts our assay turnaround time, decreases our cost per assay by ~30%, and enables our lab to optimize expression assays more quickly--all of which significantly improves our bottom line," said Jonathan Wray, Managing Partner at DC3 Therapeutics. "The ease of use and excellent service and support from DNA Script enabled us to be up and running with the SYNTAX System in no time."

As a Bronze sponsor, DNA Script is hosting a hospitality room in the Jade-Lexington Suite throughout the duration of the AGBT Conference, where attendees can see the SYNTAX System in action, demonstrating the speed of synthesizing probes and primers in-house with plug-and-play ease and automation. One-on-one demonstrations can be scheduled in advance.

DNA Script presentations at AGBT include:

Podium Presentation : Same-Day Enzymatic DNA Synthesis: Now Print Primers and Labeled Probes Using the SYNTAX System

Presenters : Ybert and DNA Script CTO and co-founder Xavier Godron, Ph.D.

Date Time : Wed, June 8, 2:55 3:15 pm EDT

Location : Main Session Floridian Salons A-L

: : Ybert and DNA Script CTO and co-founder Xavier Godron, Ph.D. : Wed, June 8, 2:55 3:15 pm EDT : Main Session Floridian Salons A-L Poster Presentation (#517) : Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) Allows Rapid Access to Synthetic Oligos to Produce Expression Vectors for SARS-CoV-2 Spike Variants

Presenters : Benoit Derrien, Ph.D., Application Project Leader, DNA Script

Date Time : Tues, June 7, 1:30 3:00 pm EDT

Location : Bonnet Creek Ballroom Salon VII-XII

: : Benoit Derrien, Ph.D., Application Project Leader, DNA Script : Tues, June 7, 1:30 3:00 pm EDT : Bonnet Creek Ballroom Salon VII-XII Poster Presentation (#540): Access to Synthetic Oligos Produced by Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) Accelerated the Development of Candida glabrata Mutants During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Presenters: Colin Clairet, Ph.D., Post-doctoral Researcher, Institut Pasteur

Date Time: Wed, June 8, 4:40 pm 6:10 pm EDT

Location: Bonnet Creek Ballroom Salon VII-XII

"Since we released the world's first commercial access to Enzymatic DNA Synthesis via the SYNTAX Platform in the summer of 2021, we have made a number of improvements to advance benchtop DNA printing," said Ybert. "Given the many applications, and the urgent need to perform them quickly, in-house DNA printing on demand is becoming one of the most important technologies of the 21st century."

About DNA Script

Founded in 2014, DNA Script is a pioneering life sciences technology company developing a new, faster, more powerful and versatile way to design and manufacture nucleic acids. The company has developed an alternative to traditional DNA synthesis called Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, or EDS, enabling this technology to be accessible to labs with the first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, the SYNTAX System. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script aims to transform life sciences research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented control and autonomy. www.dnascript.com.

