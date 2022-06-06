Anzeige
Montag, 06.06.2022
Kursrallyetrigger am Pfingstmontag!? Warum hier ein heutiger Einstieg lohnen sollte…
06.06.2022 | 14:28
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 6

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 01 June 2022 was 347.0p including estimated current period revenue and 343.8p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 29,222,180 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 35,287,462 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.



06 June 2022

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
