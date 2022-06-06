Avinger, Inc.: Avinger Announces Presentations by Key Opinion Leaders at New Cardiovascular Horizons Annual Conference

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced two podium presentations featuring the company's Lumivascular technology at the New Cardiovascular Horizons (NCVH) annual conference, which took place May 31 through June 3 in New Orleans.

Key opinion leaders in the fields of interventional cardiology and endovascular interventions highlighted Avinger's Lumivascular technology in the following sessions:

Dr. Ian Cawich, an interventional cardiologist and Director of the Vascular and Vein Institute at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock, highlighted the entire portfolio of Avinger's proprietary OCT-guided technologies, including the new Lightbox 3 imaging console, in his session, "OCT-Guidance for CTO Crossing and Atherectomy."

Dr. Jon George, an interventional cardiologist and endovascular medicine specialist at Pennsylvania Hospital, University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia, featured Avinger's Pantheris SV (small vessel) OCT-guided atherectomy system in his presentation, "Utility of the Pantheris Atherectomy Device in Treating BTK Lesions."

Dr. Cawich commented, "Onboard image-guidance provides the endovascular specialist distinct advantages when crossing complete blockages and treating vascular disease, resulting in safer and more durable outcomes for patients and less radiation for physicians and support personnel. The clinical data published in peer-reviewed publications support the clinical benefits of OCT-guided treatment in a wide variety of lesions both above and below the knee. The recent data from the INSIGHT trial are particularly striking, which showed that patients with in-stent restenosis treated using Pantheris had 89% freedom from target lesion revascularization after 12 months, significantly better than study results published for non-imaging devices."

Dr. George noted, "Below-the-knee arterial disease represents a significant clinical challenge due to the severity of potential complications during treatment and high rates of recurrence associated with many interventional tools. Pantheris SV, with its onboard image-guidance system and targeted approach to debulking small vessel lesions, represents an impactful new option for physicians to improve durability and safety of below-the-knee procedures. The interim findings of IMAGE-BTK, a post-market study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Pantheris SV in treating below-the-knee lesions, shows 93% freedom from target lesion revascularization and 94% patency after 12 months with 100% freedom from major adverse events. These initial findings, if sustained for the entire trial, would support Pantheris SV as a new standard of care in this large area of clinical need."

Jeff Soinski, Avinger's President and CEO, commented, "The data and case studies that Dr. Cawich and Dr. George presented at the NCVH conference demonstrate the outstanding clinical results that forward-thinking physicians are delivering for their patients with our proprietary image-guided devices. We are inspired by their passion for providing the best possible care for their patients and appreciate their partnership as we continue to build out our Lumivascular portfolio."

The NCVH Conference, founded in 1999, provides education in all fields relating to peripheral vascular interventions, with a specific focus on critical limb ischemia and amputation prevention. The conference hosts 1,500+ attendees every year, and includes 24+ live case transmissions, 300+ scientific lectures, and 175+ faculty.

Avinger's Lumivascular technology incorporates an onboard image-guidance system to allow physicians, for the first time ever, to see inside the artery during an atherectomy or CTO-crossing procedure by using an imaging modality called optical coherence tomography, or OCT. During the procedure, high-resolution intravascular OCT images are displayed on Avinger's Lightbox console in real-time to guide therapy. Physicians performing therapeutic procedures with other devices must rely solely on X-ray images and tactile feedback to guide their interventions while treating complicated arterial disease. With the Lumivascular approach, physicians can more accurately navigate their devices and treat PAD lesions to deliver safe and effective outcomes, without exposing healthcare workers and patients to the negative effects of ionizing radiation.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox series of imaging consoles, the Ocelot and Tigereye family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Follow Avinger on Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding patient and physician benefits of our products, and physician adoption of our products. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include our dependency on a limited number of products; the resource requirements related to our products; the timing and outcome of clinical trial results; as well as the other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 10, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Avinger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Public Relations Contact:

Phil Preuss

Chief Marketing Officer

Avinger, Inc.

(650) 241-7942

pr@avinger.com

SOURCE: Avinger, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/703929/Avinger-Announces-Presentations-by-Key-Opinion-Leaders-atNew-Cardiovascular-Horizons-Annual-Conference