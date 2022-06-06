IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Media Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call on June 14, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "IDW") (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, today announced that it will report financial and operational results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2022 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

IDW's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDW investor relations website at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET on June 14, 2022.

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial (877) 704-4453 (domestic) or (201) 389-0920 (international) and request the 'IDW Media call.'

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through Tuesday, June 21, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and providing the replay pin: 13730471. A recording of the conference call will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

SEE LESS

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW (NYSE American:IDW) is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

idw@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/703898/IDW-Media-Holdings-Inc-to-Announce-Second-Quarter-2022-Results-and-Host-Conference-Call-on-June-14-2022