Cytta Corp.: CYTTA CORP Releases Fully Integrated Multimedia Connectivity Platform and SAAS Based Version 2.0 OF IGAN

This IGAN Intelligent Incident Command System is Rapidly Deployable and Markedly Scalable

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), (the "Company") today announced that they have released the next generation of their Incident Global Area Network (IGAN) command system. The IGAN 2.0 constitutes a revolutionary redevelopment and has now transitioned the IGAN to a completely proprietary, fully integrated multimedia connectivity platform. The new IGAN 2.0 Platform incorporates multiple fully integrated features including an 'advanced interactive mapping' feature. The new features of the IGAN 2.0 allow for the collection and dissemination of actionable intelligence on an ongoing basis and are unavailable from comparable technology.

Version 2.0 of IGAN follows more than a year of live beta testing, development, and interaction through multiple police incident deployments. It is now utilized, alongside first responders nationwide, including the Dallas Police Department, the Chino Police Department, and the North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (NTXPSURT) among many others.

An example of IGAN 2.0 new deployment capabilities would include law enforcement tracking a suspect, constructing a map of every location visited, and incorporating any related media collected from surveillance cameras, drones, and other apparatus. This transitions the platform beyond a simple incident response system and into a real-time intelligence collection and integration tool.

IGAN 2.0 attains the highest level of security available, is fully proprietary, and is an easy to deploy SaaS-based advanced incident command system (ICS). Our platform offers real-time, integrated communications, multimedia input, and interaction among multiple parties through all connectivity devices. When equipped with IGAN, first responders can now receive real-time, high-definition audio and video, during any incident, as well as other relevant actionable intelligence on an ongoing basis.

"IGAN Version 2.0 is the result of our extensive beta testing and was completely redeveloped with hands-on input from first responders to meet and exceed the needs of every first responder operating in the U.S.," said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. "Our goal was to design an incident command system that can not only be used by any operation, but provides additional actionable intelligence on an ongoing basis, regardless of department size or budget. The new IGAN 2.0 platform will initially be distributed to all our legacy customers and additional functionality will be introduced on an ongoing basis through newly developed support modules. We will be integrating the IGAN 2.0 delivery into our ERP and Web Site for broader sales access in the coming weeks."

To date, IGAN has been utilized successfully in multiple life and death scenarios, including hostage-taking, search-and-rescue, felony-in-progress, fugitive apprehension, building and home searches, and warrant-based apprehensions.

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology designed to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN 2.0 Incident Command System (ICS) system integrates, in real-time, any and all available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing, while providingrelevant actionable intelligence on an ongoing basis. The IGAN 2.0 ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness, while concurrently serving asa real-time intelligence collection and integration tool. The IGAN 2.0 is a useful, valuable an irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in an emergency.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers real-time compression of video streams for surface, airborne, and underwater ISR applications, including environments where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. By utilizing a SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned system, video can be securely streamed in high definition through extremely low bandwidth with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our real-time video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video in bandwidth-constrained environments while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software with intelligence gathering capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video/audio/information anywhere and anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to create/deliver a high-quality video/audio/information real time platform, that is not readily discernible from reality, creating a virtual 'Reality Delivered.'

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

Cytta Corp

Phone: 855.511.IGAN (4265)

http://www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022

Gary@cytta.com

Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative Officer

Cell: (619) 977-7203

Chermak@Cytta.com

