Vayyar Imaging Secures $108M in Series E Funding Led by Koch Disruptive Technologies

Global leader in 4D imaging radar expands investor network on the back of new supply contracts and partnerships.

  • Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) helms group of existing investors as well as new backers GLy Capital Management and Atreides Management LP.
  • Funding reflects string of recent commercial successes for Vayyar, including deals with Amazon, Piaggio, HCH Ventures and more.
  • Israeli semiconductor company is a leading 4D imaging radar supplier in the automotive and senior care sectors, producing affordable sensors that provide detection and tracking in all conditions, while ensuring privacy at all times.
  • New funding will allow Vayyar to enhance its Machine and Deep Learning capabilities, accelerate growth across verticals including public safety, medical, robotics and retail, and extend its reach to additional geos.

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vayyar Imaging, a global leader in 4D imaging radar, today announced that it has finalized a USD 108 million Series E financing round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), bringing the company's total funding to over USD 300 million.