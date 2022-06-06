Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Nu Image Medical®, an industry-leading online telehealth and wellness provider recently announced a new strategic partnership with "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, the 16-time World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion.





Andreas Detlaff, CEO of Nu Image Medical® said, "We are excited to have Ric Flair join our amazing team. The credibility and notoriety that Ric has in the sports and entertainment space will bring awareness to our latest men's health products and more importantly, help millions of men find new, easier ways to access treatment."

"I am excited to join the Nu Image Medical® family to help spread the word about their innovative, specially compounded therapeutics to address men's health issues," said Ric Flair. "During my many years in the wrestling ring, I've always strived to provide the best entertainment and performance for my fans. I am excited to partner with a company that also prioritizes superior performance and helps men live happier, healthier lives. WOOOO!"



Nu Image Medical® helps connect consumers to licensed physicians and provides access to convenient online prescription fulfillment.

"We are bringing to market several new products to address men and women's needs in a variety of under-treated conditions and helping consumers find new, easier ways to access treatment, whether through telemedicine, or online retail," says Detlaff.

Men can order directly through the Nu Image Medical® website, avoiding the feeling of embarrassment at a doctor's visit or the inconvenience of picking up medication at a pharmacy.

About Nu Image Medical®

Nu Image Medical® has been a leading wellness provider since 2004. The company offers virtual telecommunication options such as telemedicine or telehealth. Nu Image Medical® offers a new and futurist approach to achieving optimal health and wellness. It sets the standard for patients looking to receive quality medical care without boundaries.

Nu Image Medical® mission is to provide superior medical assistance as well as patient access to quality prescription medication and supplements more conveniently and easily without the inconvenience and costs of visiting a physician's office. To learn more, visit nuimagemedical.com

