Major League Football, Inc.: Major League Football Announces First Two Cities for Inaugural 2022 Season

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / (OTC PINK:MLFB) Major League Football's determination to get cleatsinthegrass in 2022 took a huge step forward today when it announced Canton, Ohio and Virginia Beach, Virginia as home markets for its inaugural season which will begin in just a few weeks on August 9th. Full schedule details and two additional host markets will be announced shortly. Signed leases with these two cities brings tremendous excitement for the upcoming season.

"For months, we've preached to our stakeholders that Patience Is Strength," stated MLFB CEO Frank Murtha. "Today with the announcement of two of our 2022 home markets, MLFB is closer than ever to fulfilling our mission of bringing exciting quality football to the communities we serve while cultivating the development of players, coaches, officials and front office personnel."

Murtha continued, "The partnerships with Canton and Virginia Beach give the League the opportunity to have a great slate of games this fall in some tremendous cities who clearly love football. It also allows us to build towards a full season of Major League Football in the Spring of 2023, making the MLFB America's home for professional spring football."

The first two MLFB team names will be the Ohio Force and the Virginia Armada.

MLFB selected these football hungry markets based on demographics, community support, facilities, and civic buy-in on MLFB's vision as a developmental league with a sustainable business model according to Murtha.

"After an extensive nationwide search, MLFB management is confident we found two ideal markets for our first season," said Murtha. "Canton (Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium) and Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach Sportsplex), both welcomed us with a true sense of partnership and a "can do" attitude that perfectly matches our philosophy. Our other two cities have engaged us with that same energy, and we anticipate making that announcement in the next few days."

MLFB's announcement of these two host markets for the 2022 season is its latest move in its huge undertaking to launch a new professional sports league. Earlier, MLFB announced its four initial head coaches, Terry Shea, Earnest Wilson, Jerry Glanville, and Bill Conley.

Together, these coaching veterans have more than 150 years of coaching experience across all levels of football. Each has expressed a passion for helping young men develop personally and professionally.

Coach Jerry Glanville stated on his decision to join MLFB, "Every MLFB player was an outstanding college player. Our goal is to help them grow into professional players and improve their skills and play, increasing their opportunities to join the NFL. Watching them grow and improve is the joy of teaching and coaching."

Head Coach Terry Shea a widely respected offensive "guru" with more than 50 years coaching experience will be leading the Virginia Armada. Shea has served as head coach at San Jose State and was offensive coordinator for the legendary Bill Walsh at Stanford. Over the course of numerous years in the NFL with the Chiefs, Bears, Dolphins and Rams, Coach Shea returned to helping young players develop. That is why he is here with MLFB.

Ohio coaching legend Bill Conley has been tabbed Head Coach for the Ohio Force. After a successful playing career at Ohio State, Conley began his coaching career in Ohio high school football before returning to his alma mater as recruiting coordinator under John Cooper and Jim Tressel. A long-time Assistant Coach at Ohio State, Conley also enjoyed a long and successful tenure as head coach at Division II Ohio Dominican.

Key upcoming MLFB announcements include: two additional host cities, training camp dates and location, a full league game schedule, and ticket purchasing options.

