THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 1 June 2022 was 807.44p (ex income) 806.97p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

06 June 2022