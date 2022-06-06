Automotive Plastics Market to Reach USD 71060 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Automotive Plastics market is segmented by type (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene (PE), Polycarbonate (PC), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polyamide (PA), Others), By Application ( Automotive Bumpers, Flexible Foam Seating, Automobile Instruments Panels, Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Plastic & Polymers Category.

The global Automotive Plastics market size is projected to reach USD 71060 million by 2028 from USD 42530 million in 2022 with a CAGR of 8.9% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Automotive Plastic Market

The growing focus on vehicle weight reduction and pollution control is propelling the automotive plastics market forward.

Moreover, due to their ease of manufacture, ability to get renewable raw resources, and improved designs, plastics are frequently employed in automotive components and parts.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF Automotive Plastic Market

Increasing demand for Polypropylene is expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Plastics Market. Polypropylene is the most often used material in the automobile industry. It can be easily molded into practically any shape because it is a thermoplastic polymer. It possesses high chemical and heat resistance, as well as being impact resistant. You'll often find this plastic in car bumpers, gas cans, and even the carpet fibers of your car's interior flooring, given its long history. It's also a less expensive alternative to more expensive plastics with equivalent strength and durability, lowering manufacturing costs.

The Increasing use of automotive plastics in bumpers is expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Plastics Market. Plastic bumpers at the front and back protect and save lives. They've progressed into intricate, elegant, and well-engineered components. Plastic auto bumpers and fascia (front) systems provide for more design flexibility. Plastic bumpers have reinforcements that allow them to withstand as much impact as feasible. Some of these plastic items can be recycled. This allows the producer to lessen their environmental impact while also reusing leftover material at a low cost.

Growing demand for polyurethane foam is expected to propel the automotive plastics market. Because of the geometric design freedom that polyurethane foam provides, it is mainly used for the vehicle seat padding. Also, it may be tailored to the desired level of comfort for the car seat, either through the formulation or the manufacturing process. Polyurethanes' outstanding sound-absorbing and vibration-dampening properties contribute to high levels of comfort and safety.

Interior design has been a top concern for forward-thinking automakers. The manufacture of novel instrument panels is becoming increasingly difficult as consumers' demands for increased comfort in interiors rise. Advanced polymers have mostly replaced steel and aluminum in instrument panels, allowing manufacturers to reduce the cost of the instrument panel while also reducing its weight. Moreover, ABS, ABS/polycarbonate alloys, polycarbonates, polypropylene, modified polyphenylene ether (PPE), and SMA (styrene-maleic anhydride) resins are commonly used in instrument panels. Airbag housings, center stacks for instrument panels, and huge, integrated instrument panel elements can all benefit from these plastics. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the automotive plastics market.

AUTOMOTIVE PLASTIC MARKET SHARE

Based on type, the PP segment will continue to dominate the automotive plastics industry because it is inexpensive, moldable into any design, and used in a range of applications in both interior and exterior elements.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific will continue to dominate the automotive plastics industry because of expanding industrial activity, lower labor, low-cost raw material availability, and growing economic expansion.

Key Companies:

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF

Covestro

Evonik Industries

Johnson Controls International

Magna International

Momentive Performance Materials

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

Borealis

Hanwha Azdel

Grupo Antolin

Lear Corp

Owens Corning

Quadrant

Royal DSM

Teijin.

