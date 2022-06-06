DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration



06.06.2022 / 15:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 06 June 2022 JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 09 June 2022, record date as of the 10 June 2022 & payment date is the 08 July 2022: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.072900 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.232600 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.373800 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.080200 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.038300 JPM RMB ULTRA SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF -USD (DIST) IE00BMDV7461 0.165700 Enquiries: Matheson Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

06.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

