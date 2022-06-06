Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches The Bob Ross Channel en Español on The Roku Channel in the U.S.

The FAST channel, which utilizes state of the art technology to dub the beloved painter, will now reach an entirely new audience

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming, technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Bob Ross Channel en Español has launched as a free, ad-supported linear Spanish language channel through Espacio Latino on The Roku Channel in the U.S. The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform, reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people in Q4 of 2021. As the channel's footprint has grown, the demand for culturally diverse programming has increased exponentially. The cross-generational appeal and sweetly mannered messaging made The Bob Ross Channel en Español a natural selection for the platform and is now available through Espacio Latino on The Roku Channel.

The Spanish dub of the popular program has opened the series up to an entirely new audience. As the exclusive distributor of The Bob Ross Channel in partnership with Bob Ross, Inc. and APT Worldwide, Cinedigm was committed to expanding the reach of the series, allowing it to be seen and enjoyed across the world. The series features a fully localized audio language track that utilizes a synthetic voice imperceptible from a human voice that is a complimentary match to the tone of Ross's voice. This innovation has made it possible for millions more viewers to enjoy the iconic TV Series, which won 3 Emmy® Awards during its run.

"AI technology has allowed Cinedigm to break barriers across language so that the beloved series can be widely enjoyed. As the demand for Spanish language content continues to grow, we wanted to share one of our most popular channels with a whole new audience," said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. "With The Roku Channel's incredible reach and Bob Ross's long-lasting popularity, this presents a tremendous opportunity to extend his brand to Spanish-speaking audiences."

In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs. Watch The Bob Ross Channel en Español on The Roku Channel here: https://bit.ly/395QOIa.

