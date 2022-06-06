The ASSEMBLY Show to Offer Six Workshops Focused on Metal Welding, Lean Manufacturing, Plastics Welding, Electric & Autonomous Vehicles and Workforce Development

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / On Tuesday, October 25, the ASSEMBLY Magazine editors and other partners will offer six workshops from 9 am - 4 pm leading into the opening of the exhibit hall of the 10th Annual ASSEMBLY Show. Subject matter experts from EWI, Honsha, Deprag, Inc., Schleuniger, SCHUNK, Festo Didactic Inc., IWSI America, Marposs Corp. and others will share their expertise. The annual event, exclusively focused on assembly, will take place from October 25-27 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, bringing together exhibitors showcasing the latest assembly technology, equipment and products with thousands of attendees who will uncover new resources, learn from industry experts, and connect with experienced professionals.

"Our editorial team has put together a stellar program and has expanded our workshop offerings by partnering with EWI, MANA and Honsha to provide additional education opportunities to our attendees and exhibitors," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. "We look forward to welcoming attendees to our in-depth workshops to take a deeper dive on specific topics with subject matter experts and having them stay for valuable time in the exhibit hall during our Taste of Rosemont welcome reception."

The workshops taking place on Tuesday, October 25 include:

Metal Welding Overview for Battery Packs (9 am - 12 pm CT). Tim Frech, Senior Engineer for EWI will present descriptions of several processes used for battery assembly and similar applications. Advantages and disadvantages will be listed for each process. EWI will outline typical materials and joint designs that can be welded and provide examples of weld applications. Attendees will leave with a basic understanding of these joining processes, where they can be utilized in various applications, and operator training and safety considerations.

Tim Frech, Senior Engineer for will present descriptions of several processes used for battery assembly and similar applications. Advantages and disadvantages will be listed for each process. EWI will outline typical materials and joint designs that can be welded and provide examples of weld applications. Attendees will leave with a basic understanding of these joining processes, where they can be utilized in various applications, and operator training and safety considerations. Lean Manufacturing (9 am - 12 pm CT). Sammy Obara and Darril Wilburn, Partners at Honsha will discuss Lean Manufacturing - The Culture of Kaizen . This workshop is an interactive and hands on way to understand the key concepts of lean manufacturing and continuous improvement.Through simulations attendees will understand the principles of seven wastes, Just in Time and Kaizen that have been a consistent philosophy at Toyota since its early days.The topics that will be demonstrated with exercises include the Kaizen Teian methodology, its purpose, implementation techniques and standardization elements.

Sammy Obara and Darril Wilburn, Partners at will discuss . This workshop is an interactive and hands on way to understand the key concepts of lean manufacturing and continuous improvement.Through simulations attendees will understand the principles of seven wastes, Just in Time and Kaizen that have been a consistent philosophy at Toyota since its early days.The topics that will be demonstrated with exercises include the Kaizen Teian methodology, its purpose, implementation techniques and standardization elements. Thriving With Manufacturers' Reps (11:00 am - 12:30 pm) - MANA - Manufacturers' Agents National Association (MANA) CEO Charles Cohon, will share details about low-cost and no-cost practices and programs that will earn more of a reps' mind share so they will bring more orders. Panelists include representatives from DUKANE, Weiss, Assembly Solutions Inc., Instrumentation Resources Inc; Promess; Cincinnati Test Systems, and EDGE Manufacturing Technologies.

- - Manufacturers' Agents National Association (MANA) CEO Charles Cohon, will share details about low-cost and no-cost practices and programs that will earn more of a reps' mind share so they will bring more orders. Panelists include representatives from DUKANE, Weiss, Assembly Solutions Inc., Instrumentation Resources Inc; Promess; Cincinnati Test Systems, and EDGE Manufacturing Technologies. Fundamentals of Plastics Welding (1:00 - 4:00 pm ET ). Miranda Marcus from EWI will discuss what plastic welding really is. She will explore the theory behind plastic welding and the practical approaches to accomplishing it. Learn about how to choose a welding process and the basics of popular processes such as: ultrasonic, vibration, laser, hot plate, etc.

). Miranda Marcus from will discuss what plastic welding really is. She will explore the theory behind plastic welding and the practical approaches to accomplishing it. Learn about how to choose a welding process and the basics of popular processes such as: ultrasonic, vibration, laser, hot plate, etc. Electric & Autonomous Vehicles: The Future is Now . (1:00 - 4:00 pm) This workshop will focus on what is needed to design, build and test any type of electric vehicle and will cover the latest information on everything from batteries and wiring harnesses to components, subassemblies and finished vehicles. Panelists from EWI, Deprag, Inc., Schleuniger Inc. and Marposs Corp . will share their experience with race towards e-mobility and challenges that come with it.

. (1:00 - 4:00 pm) This workshop will focus on what is needed to design, build and test any type of electric vehicle and will cover the latest information on everything from batteries and wiring harnesses to components, subassemblies and finished vehicles. Panelists from . will share their experience with race towards e-mobility and challenges that come with it. How to Develop the Next-Generation Manufacturing Workforce (1:00 - 4:00 pm) When the National Association of Manufacturers asked companies to list their biggest challenges, 83 percent said "attracting and retaining a quality workforce." This workshop will feature speakers from IWSI America, SCHUNK Inc, and Festo Didactic Inc. who will teach innovative ways to find, develop and retain the next generation of skilled workers.

In addition to the workshops, attendees will have an opportunity to participate in two exclusive pre-event webinar panel discussions providing a sneak peak of what will be displayed on the show floor. ATI Industrial Automation, BalTec, Promess, Weiss and Universal Robots are sponsors.

On Wednesday, August 17 from 1-2 pm CT executives from ATI Industrial Automation, FANUC America and Universal Robots will provide an overview of the latest robots, grippers, tool changers, compliance devices and other technologies during the Robotics Technology webinar. Attendees will learn the advantages and limitations of Cartesian, SCARA, six-axis and delta robots, when to use cobots-and when traditional industrial robots might be better, how and when to use tool changers and compliance devices, and much more.

On Thursday, September 8 from 1-2 pm CT tune into an exclusive panel discussion on Fastening Technology featuring executives from ASG, DEPRAG, Desoutter and Panasonic. Learn the advantages and limitations pneumatic tools vs electric tools and how to match a tool's clutch or drive system to the application, plus much more. For more information on both webinars, click here.

The 10th Annual ASSEMBLY Show offers an expansive trade show floor featuring Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors ASG, KINEXON, and Rexroth, a Bosch Company; Bronze Sponsors Cardinal Kinetic, Schmidt Technology and Telsonic Ultrasonics; and Education Sponsors ATI Industrial Automation, BalTec, Daifuku, a Jervis B. Webb Company, Dukane, Epson Robots, EWI, Kistler, Laco Technologies, LightGuide, Mountz, Pico MES, Promess, Ubisense, Universal Robots and Weiss. For information on exhibiting, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com. To register for the event, click here.

