Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN), today is providing updates on the LootUp App.

Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN) reports that the LootUp App has finished it's testing phase. The developers have not found any security vulnerabilities or any functionality issues with the app. The company is proud to announce the completion of the LootUp App. The app has been submitted to the Apple App store for approval and listing. Barring any comments or requests additional information from Apple, the Company is expecting it will take three to four weeks before the app will be available on their platform for download.

The Company is collaborating with experienced marketplace builders, World Tokens, to bring a new and exciting LootUp Marketplace to the app. This will be available as part of the app when it becomes available for download.

The unique feature about the LootUp App is that it's a simple to use wallet and exchange in the same app. LootUp will generate revenue whether investors buy or sell crypto and is not susceptible to the ups and downs of the crypto market. It's also important to remember that LootUp will utilize USDL. USDL is a stable gas coin that is backed by network fees. The biggest issue with building a decentralized application (besides speed and low fees) is volatility. By backing 1 USDL with approximately 1 USD worth of network fees, projects are able to budget properly. As an added benefit, with a stable gas token users can exchange funds without worrying about skyrocketing gas fees. The Company does not believe cryptocurrency will be useful for buying and selling goods in a system where gas fees cost more than the merchandise. The answer, LootUp.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to complete the LootUp App and we are ecstatic that it will be available for download soon. I want to thank our entire team for their efforts in completing the project," stated CEO Justin Waiau.

About LootUp

Welcome to a New Era of Decentralized Payments. LootUp, a Non-Custodial P2P Payment Platform, aims to become the first globally adopted decentralized payment platform that is self-regulated and which is backed by a digital asset.

Justin Waiau

quantumintlcorp@gmail.com

