Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) (OTCQB: TIIDF) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2022 SiGMA Americas ("SiGMA Americas") at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, Canada, from June 6 to June 9, 2022.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Company has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 'eSports Product Of The Year' award in the 2022 SiGMA/AGS Awards Americas ("SiGMA/AGS Awards"), which celebrates the top igaming and affiliate companies in the industry. In addition to Tiidal Gaming, several prominent esports betting technology suppliers such as Rivalry, Players' Lounge, Esports Entertainment Group, EBET and Oddin.gg will be competing for the same award.

SiGMA Americas is one of the largest iGaming trade shows in North America and will be attended by well-recognized companies, C-level executives, thought leaders, investors and media agencies within the global online betting industry.

During this event, Tiidal Gaming plans to showcase its state-of-the-art betting products, namely, BetBuilder, MicroMarkets, Bet-On-Yourself and Esports Odds, and foster new business relationships with prospective strategic partners and clients.

Furthermore, Tiidal Gaming CEO Tom Hearne and Head of Partnerships Gavin Roth have been invited to participate in panel discussions during the event - refer to the agenda below for more details:

Tom Hearne as Speaker

Title: Esports & Gambling - Building a Player Base and Audience for Esports

Date: June 7, 2022

Time: 12.25 PM EST

Gavin Roth as Speaker

Title: Sports Wagering and Media Partnerships

Date: June 7, 2022

Time: 9.10 AM EST

"Given that SiGMA Americas invites many industry-leading companies and executives with the iGaming space, we are excited to display and demonstrate our robust betting solutions in front of a global audience," said Tom Hearne, CEO of Tiidal Gaming. "This event will provide us with the opportunity to gain more exposure on our unique products and enable us to connect with many different sportsbooks and data providers that will be present at SiGMA Americas."

The SiGMA/AGS Awards will be hosted at the Enercare Centre Hall C - Exhibition Place in Toronto, Canada on June 8, 2022.

More information about SiGMA Americas and the SiGMA/AGS Awards can be accessed at: https://sigma.world/americas/.

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

For more information, please contact:

Tom Hearne

Chief Executive Officer, Tiidal Gaming

e: tom@tiidal.gg

t: 416-560-0528

Investor Relations

e: ir@tiidal.gg

t: 905-510-7636

